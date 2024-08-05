WCAP Soldier-Athlete Cpt. Sammy Sullivan helps U.S. Women's Rugby Sevens team win Olympic bronze medal

U.S. World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athlete Cpt. Sammy Sullivan, center, waves to the crowd during the medal ceremony July 30 at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. Sullivan and Team USA beat Australia to win the Olympic bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. COURTESY USA RUGBY. Follow USA Rugby on Facebook, @usarugby on Instagram and @USARugby on X
