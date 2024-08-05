Cpt. Sammy Sullivan continues to tell her story after winning Olympic bronze in rugby

SAINT-DENIS, France – The term “Highwomen” refers to those women who have done the hard work throughout history, but whose stories are untold.



Thanks to Cpt. Sammy Sullivan, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program and key contributor for the U.S. Women’s Rugby Sevens Team as a forward, the story of how Team USA shocked Australia, 14-12, in the waning moments to win the bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics is one that will be told repeatedly.



“Our team is such a special team of really amazing women, and that’s exactly what our message is – we want to tell the stories of women untold,” Sullivan said. “I think we reached that goal of sharing our story as a team and as a unit. We did it with class, values, and as a connected group. I’m surprised with how much it blew up, but not surprised that it did.”



Sullivan, competing in her first Olympics, scored three tries during the Games. She scored in a 36-7 win over Japan and in a 24-5 win over Brazil as the U.S. finished 2-1 in pool play, and she scored in a 17-7 victory over Great Britain in the quarterfinals. The U.S. lost to France, 31-14, in pool play and lost to eventual gold medalist New Zealand, 24-12, in the semifinals.



“I’m still in kind of a daze from the amazing accomplishment we had here,” said Sullivan, who is an engineer officer and remote athlete at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, California. “I’d say the donation of $4 million over four years from (businesswoman and philanthropist) Michele Kang was incredible. Leading up to the 2028 Games is going to be massive for the growth of not only our team but for grassroots rugby in America. Leading into Los Angeles, our ultimate goal is going to be winning gold in front of the home crowd. I’m just going to continue to grow the game and continue to share my story as a Soldier leading up to the next Olympics.”



And Sullivan, who played the Olympics with a torn right labrum and a sprained right sternoclavicular joint, has that story of grit and resilience to share.



Sullivan, who grew up playing soccer, discovered rugby during her freshman year at West Point. By her third game, she was starting and eventually became a three-time All-American and the winner of the 2019 Prusmack Award, given to the top female collegiate rugby sevens player. Sullivan’s soccer skills have proven to be invaluable on the rugby pitch.



“I would say one of my duties on the team is to put in a lot of big minutes,” Sullivan said. “I played three full games and was subbed out with two minutes left in the half in the other games. I built that endurance through soccer. I see space on the field very well because of soccer. It’s easier to find those gaps and make split-second decisions.”



Sullivan’s determination and potential caught the eye of Emilie Bydwell, who eventually became the U.S. Women’s Rugby Sevens coach.



“We all know Sammy is a fantastic leader,” Bydwell said. “She is passionate, leads by example, authentic, selfless and not afraid to hold people accountable. Her unwavering work ethic and willingness to always leave everything on the field has had a significant impact on the team culture as has her willingness to call out anyone on things she feels like needs to be said or don’t align with the direction of the team.”



Not only is Sullivan authentic and selfless, she embraces her vulnerability as part of her leadership mantra.



“I think there’s a stereotype in the Army that vulnerability is a sign of weakness, but I think we’re seeing now, even from our senior leaders, that vulnerability can be a wonderful tool to build connection,” Sullivan said. “I think the way I show my vulnerability is through my emotions and my absolute love and compassion for this game.”



And the connection she has forged on Team USA wouldn’t have happened without WCAP, which she joined in 2022 as a Soldier-Athlete. She first heard of WCAP through another crossover athlete at Army, Cpt. Kasey McCravey, a star softball player who became a women’s rugby sevens player and was an alternate for the Tokyo Olympics.



“I wouldn’t be sitting here without WCAP,” Sullivan said. “Ultimately as an active-duty officer, there’s really not a route that I could’ve taken sufficient time off work to even have a chance to be on this team. The level of medical support I’ve received from WCAP has been phenomenal. The psychological support and continuing to care and support me in my military growth has been phenomenal as well. Keeping me up to date on my PT tests and rifle qualifications, I still feel Soldier-ready in this unit. I might have been worried about it going in but it’s completely blown my expectations away. I’d recommend it to any athlete.”



A lot of national governing bodies don’t have the funding to pay their athletes full time, Sullivan said, and WCAP is a tool for Soldier-Athletes to have a career after their playing days are over.



“I think for a lot of Olympic-level athletes, especially in America, it can be hard to even support yourself through the four-year gap,” Sullivan said. “The Army is a great avenue for that career.”



For more on the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, visit www.armywcap.com

