    WCAP Soldier-Athlete Cpt. Sammy Sullivan helps U.S. Women's Rugby Sevens team win Olympic bronze [Image 3 of 5]

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    07.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Cpt. Sammy Sullivan, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, embraces teammate Kristi Kirshe after the U.S. Women's Rugby Sevens team beat Australia to win the bronze medal. COURTESY USA RUGBY. Follow USA Rugby on Facebook, @usarugby on Instagram and @USARugby on X

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 06:55
    Location: PARIS, PARIS, FR
