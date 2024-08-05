Cpt. Sammy Sullivan, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, embraces teammate Kristi Kirshe after the U.S. Women's Rugby Sevens team beat Australia to win the bronze medal. COURTESY USA RUGBY. Follow USA Rugby on Facebook, @usarugby on Instagram and @USARugby on X
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 06:55
|Photo ID:
|8572979
|VIRIN:
|240730-A-ZZ999-1005
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|232.62 KB
|Location:
|PARIS, PARIS, FR
|Hometown:
|CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WCAP Soldier-Athlete Cpt. Sammy Sullivan helps U.S. Women's Rugby Sevens team win Olympic bronze [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.