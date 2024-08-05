Maintaining readiness, security through vehicle barrier system

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Branson Sutherland, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron power production journeyman, conducts maintenance on an active vehicle barrier system at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2024. The 374th CES plays a critical role in maintaining on-base infrastructure, ensuring the operational readiness of facilities to support the mission and personnel at Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

