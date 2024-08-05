Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining readiness, security through vehicle barrier system [Image 4 of 5]

    Maintaining readiness, security through vehicle barrier system

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Branson Sutherland, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron power production journeyman, conducts maintenance on an active vehicle barrier system at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2024. The 374th CES plays a critical role in maintaining on-base infrastructure, ensuring the operational readiness of facilities to support the mission and personnel at Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    This work, Maintaining readiness, security through vehicle barrier system [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    Civil Engineer
    Maintenance
    Active Vehicle Barrier

