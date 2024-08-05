Maintaining readiness, security through vehicle barrier system

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Romain Smith, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron barrier maintenance NCO in charge, conducts maintenance on an active vehicle barrier system at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2024. AVB systems provide an immediate response to unauthorized vehicle access, effectively preventing potential threats and ensuring the safety of on-base personnel and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP