Maintaining readiness, security through vehicle barrier system

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Branson Sutherland, left, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron power production journeyman, and Master Sgt. Zachary Bieranowski, 374th CES power production NCO in charge, inspect an active vehicle barrier system prior to routine maintenance at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 5, 2024. AVB systems provide an immediate response to unauthorized vehicle access, effectively preventing potential threats and ensuring the safety of on-base personnel and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

