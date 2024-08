Aircraft and equipment secured

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 08.05.2024 Courtesy Photo Joint Base Charleston

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft shelters in a hangar in preparation for Tropical Storm Debby at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug 5, 2024. The 437th Airlift Wing took routine precautionary measures in preparation for tropical storm Debby to ensure continued rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)