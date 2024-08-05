Aircraft and equipment secured

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III shelters in a hangar at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, ahead of tropical storm Debby, Aug. 5, 2024. JB Charleston routinely takes measures to protect assets and return to operational status as soon as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)

