    Aircraft and equipment secured [Image 4 of 8]

    Aircraft and equipment secured

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III shelters in a hangar at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, ahead of tropical storm Debby, Aug. 5, 2024. JB Charleston routinely takes measures to protect assets and return to operational status as soon as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 17:04
    Photo ID: 8571719
    VIRIN: 240805-F-BI574-3099
    Resolution: 5968x3971
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft and equipment secured [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Charleston
    Relocation
    Aircraft
    Joint Base Charleston

