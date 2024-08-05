A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft shelters in a hangar in preparation for Tropical Storm Debby at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug 5, 2024. JB Charleston routinely protects assets and returns them to operational status as soon as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 17:04 Photo ID: 8571740 VIRIN: 200318-F-DF736-1037 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.73 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft and equipment secured [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.