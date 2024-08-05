Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft shelters in a hangar in preparation for Tropical Storm Debby at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug 5, 2024. JB Charleston routinely protects assets and returns them to operational status as soon as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 17:04
    Photo ID: 8571740
    VIRIN: 200318-F-DF736-1037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Aircraft and equipment secured [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C17
    Globemaster
    Joint Base Charleston
    Tropical Storm Debby

