Aircraft and equipment secured

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing secure ground equipment at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, ahead of tropical storm Debby, Aug. 5, 2024. The 437th Airlift Wing took routine precautionary measures in preparation for tropical storm Debby to ensure continued rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Parker)

