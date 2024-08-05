A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft shelters in a hangar in preparation for Tropical Storm Debby at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug 5, 2024. JB Charleston routinely protects assets and returns them to operational status as soon as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 17:04 Photo ID: 8571741 VIRIN: 200318-F-DF736-1040 Resolution: 5859x3461 Size: 7.86 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft and equipment secured [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.