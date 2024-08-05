U.S. Air Force weapons load team members from the 354th Fighter Generation Squadron and 357th FGS prepare to load munitions on an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during a loading competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 19, 2024. The first step of the competition was to prepare munitions to be transported then loaded onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Kennedy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:20 Photo ID: 8571517 VIRIN: 240719-F-LH124-1610 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.43 MB Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th, 357th FGS load crew competition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Katelynn Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.