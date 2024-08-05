U.S. Airmen prepare to load a bomb on an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft in the 2nd Quarter Loading Competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 19, 2024. Crews from the 354th Fighter Generation Squadron and 357th FGS competed to load munitions while adhering to technical orders and Air Force instructions to maintain safety and reliability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Kennedy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:20 Photo ID: 8571511 VIRIN: 240719-F-LH124-4642 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.29 MB Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th, 357th FGS load crew competition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Katelynn Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.