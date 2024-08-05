Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th, 357th FGS load crew competition [Image 4 of 6]

    354th, 357th FGS load crew competition

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Kennedy 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members attach munition to an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during the 2nd Quarter Loading Competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 19, 2024. Crews from the 354th Fighter Generation Squadron and 357th FGS competed to load munitions and perform inspections. The winning team was selected based on the team's speed and accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Kennedy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:20
    Photo ID: 8571515
    VIRIN: 240719-F-LH124-8974
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th, 357th FGS load crew competition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Katelynn Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    354th, 357th FGS load crew competition
    354th, 357th FGS load crew competition
    354th, 357th FGS load crew competition
    354th, 357th FGS load crew competition
    354th, 357th FGS load crew competition
    354th, 357th FGS load crew competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Air Force
    competition
    maintenance
    Airman
    weapons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download