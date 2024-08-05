U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members attach munition to an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during the 2nd Quarter Loading Competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 19, 2024. Crews from the 354th Fighter Generation Squadron and 357th FGS competed to load munitions and perform inspections. The winning team was selected based on the team's speed and accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Kennedy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:20 Photo ID: 8571515 VIRIN: 240719-F-LH124-8974 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.25 MB Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th, 357th FGS load crew competition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Katelynn Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.