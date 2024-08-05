Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th, 357th FGS load crew competition [Image 5 of 6]

    354th, 357th FGS load crew competition

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Kennedy 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members align a missile on a transporter to attach it to an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft in the final phase of the 2nd Quarter Loading Competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 19, 2024. Teams from the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron and 354th FGS were selected to represent their squadrons in the competition to load munitions on two of the A-10 Thunderbolt II six weapon stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 15:20
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
