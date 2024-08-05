354th, 357th FGS load crew competition

U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members operate a vehicle to transport munitions to load onto an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during the second phase of the 2nd Quarter Loading Competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 19, 2024. Teams from the 354th and 357th Fighter Generation Squadron competed to prepare, transport, and load bombs and missiles the fastest while maintaining safety and reliability standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Kennedy)

