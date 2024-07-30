Virginia Army National Guard Sgt. Carter Cooper, representing Region 2, crosses a rope bridge during the National Guard's Best Warrior Competition August 04, 2024, at the near Jericho, Vermont. Cooper is an infantryman currently assigned to 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 17:58 Photo ID: 8569572 VIRIN: 240804-Z-HE111-1206 Resolution: 5495x3925 Size: 10.37 MB Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete during NBWC2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.