Virginia Army National Guard Sgt. Carter Cooper, representing Region 2, crosses a rope bridge during the National Guard's Best Warrior Competition August 04, 2024, at the near Jericho, Vermont. Cooper is an infantryman currently assigned to 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 17:58
|Photo ID:
|8569572
|VIRIN:
|240804-Z-HE111-1206
|Resolution:
|5495x3925
|Size:
|10.37 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete during NBWC2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.