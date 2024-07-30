Tennessee Army National Guard Soldier competes at NBWC2024

Tennessee Army National Guard Sgt. Noah Green, representing Region 3, qualifies on the M17 pistol during the National Guard's Best Warrior Competition August 04, 2024, at the Ethan Allen Firing Range near Jericho, Vermont. Green is a combat engineer assigned to the 890th Sapper Company. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

