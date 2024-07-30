Tennessee Army National Guard Soldier competes at NBWC2024

Tennessee Army National Guard Sgt. Noah Green, representing Region 3, crosses a rope bridge during the National Guard's Best Warrior Competition August 04, 2024, near Jericho, Vermont. Green is a combat engineer assigned to the 890th Sapper Company. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 17:58
|Photo ID:
|8569573
|VIRIN:
|240804-Z-HE111-1222
|Resolution:
|5724x4089
|Size:
|10.33 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Hometown:
|MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
