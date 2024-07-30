Tennessee Army National Guard Soldier competes at NBWC2024

Tennessee Army National Guard Sgt. Noah Green, representing Region 3, crosses a rope bridge during the National Guard's Best Warrior Competition August 04, 2024, near Jericho, Vermont. Green is a combat engineer assigned to the 890th Sapper Company. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

