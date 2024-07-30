U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete during NBWC2024

Alabama Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Kirtley Finell, representing Region 3, crosses a rope bridge during the National Guard's Best Warrior Competition August 04, 2024, near Jericho, Vermont. Finnell is competing for the title of Best Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US