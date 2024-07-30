Alabama Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Kirtley Finell, representing Region 3, crosses a rope bridge during the National Guard's Best Warrior Competition August 04, 2024, near Jericho, Vermont. Finnell is competing for the title of Best Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 17:58
|Photo ID:
|8569570
|VIRIN:
|240804-Z-HE111-1139
|Resolution:
|5873x3915
|Size:
|10.36 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete during NBWC2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.