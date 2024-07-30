Tennessee Army National Guard Sgt. Noah Green, representing Region 3, checks personal equipment prior to mountain skills training during the National Guard's Best Warrior Competition August 04, 2024, near Jericho, Vermont. Green is a combat engineer assigned to the 890th Sapper Company. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
This work, Tennessee Army National Guard Soldier competes at NBWC2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.