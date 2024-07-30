Tennessee Army National Guard Soldier competes at NBWC2024

Tennessee Army National Guard Sgt. Noah Green, representing Region 3, checks personal equipment prior to mountain skills training during the National Guard's Best Warrior Competition August 04, 2024, near Jericho, Vermont. Green is a combat engineer assigned to the 890th Sapper Company. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

