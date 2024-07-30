Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Army National Guard Soldier competes at NBWC2024 [Image 10 of 10]

    Tennessee Army National Guard Soldier competes at NBWC2024

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Tennessee Army National Guard Sgt. Noah Green, representing Region 3, checks personal equipment prior to mountain skills training during the National Guard's Best Warrior Competition August 04, 2024, near Jericho, Vermont. Green is a combat engineer assigned to the 890th Sapper Company. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    TNARNG
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    TNNG
    2024 National Best Warrior Competition
    NBWC2024

