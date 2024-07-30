Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 2 of 6]

    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 71st Rescue and Rescue Generation Squadrons push equipment out of the way at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2024. Maintenance and aircrew across the 23rd Wing responded throughout the weekend to ensure aircraft were either safely secured in hangars or ready to depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby’s arrival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    This work, 23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hurricane
    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    tropical storm
    Air Force
    23rd Wing

