23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 76th Fighter Generation Squadron prepares an A-10C Thunderbolt II for takeoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2024. A total of 23 A-10s and four HC-130J Combat King II aircraft were launched from Moody to Maxwell AFB, Alabama, to ride out the storm safely and away from any potentially damaging winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

