23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 71st Rescue and Rescue Generation Squadrons watch the crew of the HC-130J Combat King II start their engines at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2024. Maintenance and aircrew across the 23rd Wing responded throughout the weekend to ensure aircraft were either safely secured in hangars or ready to depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby’s arrival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

