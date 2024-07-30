Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 6 of 6]

    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft taxi on the flightline at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2024. A total of 23 A-10s and four HC-130J Combat King II were launched from Moody to Maxwell AFB, Alabama, to ride out the storm safely and away from any potentially damaging winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 11:32
    Photo ID: 8569104
    VIRIN: 240804-F-JS667-1058
    Resolution: 4043x2693
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
