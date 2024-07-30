Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 5 of 6]

    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 74th Fighter Generation Squadron communicates with a pilot prior to launching an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 4, 2024. Across the Air Force, Wings have Memorandums of Agreement or Understanding to define the level of support needed for the rapid emergency storage of aircraft during inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 11:32
    Photo ID: 8569103
    VIRIN: 240804-F-JS667-1042
    Resolution: 4361x2905
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby
    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby
    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby
    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby
    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby
    23rd Wing aircraft depart ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    tropical storm
    Air Force
    23rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download