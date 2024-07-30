Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    G Co., 21tth GSAB dynamic hoist training with Priority 1 Air Rescue [Image 5 of 6]

    G Co., 21tth GSAB dynamic hoist training with Priority 1 Air Rescue

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Matt High, an instructor with Priority 1 Air Rescue based in Phoenix, AZ, signals to an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Golf Company, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, during a dynamic hoist as part of the unit’s annual training at the Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 3, 2024. P1AR provides a full spectrum of comprehensive baseline to advanced level search and rescue, air ambulance and tactical mission training programs to enhance the capabilities of servicemembers across the country. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 20:18
    Photo ID: 8568541
    VIRIN: 240803-Z-SR689-1005
    Resolution: 3942x5912
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Search and rescue

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    Alaska
    Hoist
    Army National Guard
    Uh-60M

