G Co., 21tth GSAB dynamic hoist training with Priority 1 Air Rescue

Matt High, an instructor with Priority 1 Air Rescue based in Phoenix, AZ, signals to an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Golf Company, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, during a dynamic hoist as part of the unit’s annual training at the Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 3, 2024. P1AR provides a full spectrum of comprehensive baseline to advanced level search and rescue, air ambulance and tactical mission training programs to enhance the capabilities of servicemembers across the country. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US