G Co., 21tth GSAB dynamic hoist training with Priority 1 Air Rescue

Brad Matheson, an instructor with Priority 1 Air Rescue based in Phoenix, AZ, lowers a stokes litter from an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, alongside an aviator from the AKARNG’s Golf Company, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, during dynamic hoist training near the Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 3, 2024. Golf Co. Soldiers conducted dynamic hoists as part of their annual training, which consisted of a week-long search and rescue education program from Priority 1 Air Rescue professionals who specialize in SAR and air ambulance guidance. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|08.02.2024
|08.03.2024 20:18
|8568540
|240803-Z-SR689-1004
|6161x4107
|1.93 MB
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|4
|0
