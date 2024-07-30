G Co., 21tth GSAB dynamic hoist training with Priority 1 Air Rescue

Brad Matheson, an instructor with Priority 1 Air Rescue based in Phoenix, AZ, lowers a stokes litter from an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, alongside an aviator from the AKARNG’s Golf Company, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, during dynamic hoist training near the Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 3, 2024. Golf Co. Soldiers conducted dynamic hoists as part of their annual training, which consisted of a week-long search and rescue education program from Priority 1 Air Rescue professionals who specialize in SAR and air ambulance guidance. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

