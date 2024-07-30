Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    G Co., 21tth GSAB dynamic hoist training with Priority 1 Air Rescue

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Brad Matheson, an instructor with Priority 1 Air Rescue based in Phoenix, AZ, lowers a stokes litter from an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, alongside an aviator from the AKARNG’s Golf Company, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, during dynamic hoist training near the Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 3, 2024. Golf Co. Soldiers conducted dynamic hoists as part of their annual training, which consisted of a week-long search and rescue education program from Priority 1 Air Rescue professionals who specialize in SAR and air ambulance guidance. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 20:18
    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    Alaska
    Hoist
    Army National Guard
    Uh-60M

