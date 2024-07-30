Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    G Co., 21tth GSAB dynamic hoist training with Priority 1 Air Rescue [Image 3 of 6]

    G Co., 21tth GSAB dynamic hoist training with Priority 1 Air Rescue

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Will Bocast, assigned to Golf Company, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, secures a harness for his fellow flight medic Staff Sgt. Derek Shadle, also in the unit, near the Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 3, 2024. The Soldiers geared up for conducting dynamic hoists as part of their annual training, which consisted of a week-long search and rescue education program from Priority 1 Air Rescue professionals who specialize in search and rescue and air ambulance best practices. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

