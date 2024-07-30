G Co., 21tth GSAB dynamic hoist training with Priority 1 Air Rescue

Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Will Bocast, assigned to Golf Company, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, secures a harness for his fellow flight medic Staff Sgt. Derek Shadle, also in the unit, near the Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 3, 2024. The Soldiers geared up for conducting dynamic hoists as part of their annual training, which consisted of a week-long search and rescue education program from Priority 1 Air Rescue professionals who specialize in search and rescue and air ambulance best practices. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 Photo ID: 8568538 Resolution: 6720x4480 Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US