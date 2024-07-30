Brad Matheson, an instructor with Priority 1 Air Rescue based in Phoenix, AZ, briefs Alaska Army National Guard aviation Soldiers assigned to Golf Company, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, on dynamic hoist procedures during their annual training at the Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 3, 2024. P1AR provides a full spectrum of comprehensive baseline to advanced level search and rescue, air ambulance and tactical mission training programs to enhance the capabilities of servicemembers across the country. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 20:18 Photo ID: 8568534 VIRIN: 240803-Z-SR689-1001 Resolution: 4294x2863 Size: 2.33 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, G Co., 21tth GSAB dynamic hoist training with Priority 1 Air Rescue [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.