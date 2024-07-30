449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Tice, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Flight Safety Office non-commissioned officer, aims at a bird near the flightline at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 31, 2024. Pellet guns are used as part of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) program, which works hand in hand with airfield operations to prevent hazardous situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

