U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Tice, 449th Air Expeditionary Group flight safety non-commissioned officer, collects data on airfield hazards at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 31, 2024. The 449th AEG safety office works to protect the lives of Air Force personnel, safeguard assets, and ensure the success of its missions by preventing accidents and reducing risk within U.S. Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 05:32
|Photo ID:
|8567921
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-TK834-1013
|Resolution:
|5197x3458
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.