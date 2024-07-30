Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards [Image 1 of 6]

    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards

    DJIBOUTI

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Koa Knitter, 449th Air Expeditionary Group flight safety officer, aims at a bird near the flightline at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 31, 2024. The 449th AEG safety office works to protect the lives of Air Force personnel, safeguard assets, and ensure the success of its missions by preventing accidents and reducing risk within U.S. Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 05:32
    Photo ID: 8567920
    VIRIN: 240731-F-TK834-1023
    Resolution: 5276x3297
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards
    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards
    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards
    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards
    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards
    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Airfield
    BASH
    AFRICOM
    USAF
    449 AEG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download