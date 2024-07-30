Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards [Image 3 of 6]

    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards

    DJIBOUTI

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Koa Knitter, 449th Air Expeditionary Group flight safety officer, aims at a bird near the flightline at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 31, 2024. Pellet guns are used as part of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) program, which works hand in hand with airfield operations to prevent hazardous situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 05:32
    Photo ID: 8567922
    VIRIN: 240731-F-TK834-1018
    Resolution: 5446x3890
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards
    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards
    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards
    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards
    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards
    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Airfield
    BASH
    AFRICOM
    USAF
    449 AEG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download