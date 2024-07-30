U.S. Air Force Capt. Koa Knitter, 449th Air Expeditionary Group flight safety officer, aims at a bird near the flightline at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 31, 2024. Pellet guns are used as part of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) program, which works hand in hand with airfield operations to prevent hazardous situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 05:32
|Photo ID:
|8567922
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-TK834-1018
|Resolution:
|5446x3890
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.