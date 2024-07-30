449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards

U.S. Air Force Capt. Koa Knitter, 449th Air Expeditionary Group flight safety officer, aims at a bird on the flightline at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 31, 2024. Pellet guns are used as part of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) program which works hand in hand with airfield operations to prevent hazardous situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

