Finding stability in the Army

Staff Sergeant Dylan Thai, a supply specialist assigned to the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a family photograph with, from left to right, his oldest son, Troy, 10, his wife, Khoua, his youngest son, Lucas, 7, and his daughter, Everly, 4, July 2022. Thai sees his family as a source of motivation, constantly reminding him to persevere and remain dedicated to his duties. Thai remains cognizant that his professionalism and work ethic directly benefits his family and contributes to his service in the military. (Courtesy photo)

