Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Finding stability in the Army [Image 6 of 6]

    Finding stability in the Army

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Staff Sergeant Dylan Thai, a supply specialist assigned to the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a family photograph with, from left to right, his oldest son, Troy, 10, his wife, Khoua, his youngest son, Lucas, 7, and his daughter, Everly, 4, July 2022. Thai sees his family as a source of motivation, constantly reminding him to persevere and remain dedicated to his duties. Thai remains cognizant that his professionalism and work ethic directly benefits his family and contributes to his service in the military. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 21:14
    Photo ID: 8567560
    VIRIN: 220701-A-A5006-1005
    Resolution: 1366x2048
    Size: 263.27 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finding stability in the Army [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Finding stability in the Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply
    8th TSC
    Vietnam
    Dylan Thai

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download