Dylan Thai, front and center, celebrates a victory for the University of Texas at El Paso football team after a game in El Paso, Texas, September 2009. Thai, now a staff sergeant in the Army, continues to show love to other and express it in a positive way. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2009
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 21:21
|Photo ID:
|8567556
|VIRIN:
|091001-A-A5006-1000
|Resolution:
|800x773
|Size:
|181.66 KB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Finding stability in the Army [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.