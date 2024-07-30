Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Finding stability in the Army [Image 2 of 6]

    Finding stability in the Army

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2009

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Dylan Thai, front and center, celebrates a victory for the University of Texas at El Paso football team after a game in El Paso, Texas, September 2009. Thai, now a staff sergeant in the Army, continues to show love to other and express it in a positive way. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2009
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 21:21
    Photo ID: 8567556
    VIRIN: 091001-A-A5006-1000
    Resolution: 800x773
    Size: 181.66 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finding stability in the Army [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Finding stability in the Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply
    8th TSC
    Vietnam
    Dylan Thai

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download