Finding stability in the Army

Pfc. Dylan Thai, a supply specialist poses for a photo with his sister, Trinity Lam, left, and mother, Mua Lam, right, after graduating basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, June 2011. His family has always motivated and supported him throughout his life.

