Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Finding stability in the Army [Image 3 of 6]

    Finding stability in the Army

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2010

    Photo by Sgt. Kavon Prunty 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Dylan Thai stops for a photo with his mother during church in El Paso, Texas, in December 2010. Thai, now a staff sergeant in the Army, believes in family over all else and continues to spend time with them no matter where he goes. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2010
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 21:20
    Photo ID: 8567557
    VIRIN: 101222-A-A5006-1001
    Resolution: 320x320
    Size: 81.29 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finding stability in the Army [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kavon Prunty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army
    Finding stability in the Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Finding stability in the Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply
    8th TSC
    Vietnam
    Dylan Thai

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download