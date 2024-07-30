Finding stability in the Army

Staff Sgt. Dylan Thai, a supply specialist with the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, stands for a portrait on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, July 31, 2024. Thai, a Vietnam immigrant, found his way into the Army where he was able to progress professionally and personally. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kavon Prunty)

