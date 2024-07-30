Capt. Dylan of the 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, briefs his hand crew before departing for the Aug. 1, 2024 fire camp at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. The team is part of the National Guard's response to assist with wildfire suppression efforts in Harney County.

(US Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 08:57 Photo ID: 8565759 VIRIN: 240801-Z-ZJ128-1002 Resolution: 8640x4864 Size: 6.5 MB Location: SALEM, OREGON, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Service of Choice': Oregon Guard Steps Up for Wildfire Crisis [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.