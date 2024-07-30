Military Service of Choice': Oregon Guard Steps Up for Wildfire Crisis

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Capt. Dylan of the 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Capt. Dylan of the 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, briefs his hand crew before departing for the Aug. 1, 2024 fire camp at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. The team is part of the National Guard's response to assist with wildfire suppression efforts in Harney County. (US Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon National Guard is mobilizing to support wildfire response efforts across the state, with hand crews deployed to Harney County.



On July 31 and August 1, approximately 90 Guard members processed through Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration (JRSOI) to form hand crews for wildfire response. Members from the 142nd Wing, 1249th Engineer Battalion, and 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment underwent this process at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem. Meanwhile, one crew from the 173rd Wing, based in Klamath Falls, conducted their JRSOI at an alternative location.



The Oregon National Guard has also mobilized four aircraft — three HH-60 Black Hawks and one CH-47 Chinook — along with their crews. Two HH-60s are on standby for medical evacuation, while one HH-60 and the CH-47 are available for fire bucket operations to support statewide firefighting efforts.



Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, emphasized the importance of these mobilizations. "These operations, where Guard members assist Oregon's local communities during disasters, exemplify why the Oregon National Guard is the military service of choice for Oregonians," Gronewold said.



At the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Fire Cache, Guard members received essential firefighting equipment and training, including practice with emergency fire shelters.



Cindy Pacheco, a dispatcher at the ODF Salem Coordination Center, stressed the significance of this training. "The fire shelter deployment practice is extremely important to gain muscle memory in case of an actual entrapment on the fire," Pacheco explained. "Our firefighters can just act without thinking about how to save themselves in these situations."



Governor Tina Kotek's State of Emergency declaration enabled the deployment of four hand crews, each consisting of 22 firefighters, along with additional support personnel. These teams are initially slated for two-week assignments on the fire lines, providing crucial reinforcement to ongoing firefighting efforts. However, the actual term of service may be extended or shortened depending on the evolving wildfire situation and operational needs.



The wildfire situation in Oregon remains dynamic and challenging, with Guard members ready to assist where needed to protect Oregon's communities and natural resources.



