    Military Service of Choice': Oregon Guard Steps Up for Wildfire Crisis [Image 3 of 4]

    Military Service of Choice': Oregon Guard Steps Up for Wildfire Crisis

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2016

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Garrett Menster of the 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, prepares his gear for loading before deployment to Harney County, Aug. 1, 2024, at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. Menster is part of a National Guard contingent mobilized to assist with wildfire suppression efforts.
    (US Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2016
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 08:57
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    This work, Military Service of Choice': Oregon Guard Steps Up for Wildfire Crisis [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Service of Choice': Oregon Guard Steps Up for Wildfire Crisis
    Oregon National Guard
    Fire fighting Training
    Wildfire Response
    Military Support To Civil Authorities

