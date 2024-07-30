Military Service of Choice': Oregon Guard Steps Up for Wildfire Crisis

Sgt. Garrett Menster of the 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, prepares his gear for loading before deployment to Harney County, Aug. 1, 2024, at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem, Ore. Menster is part of a National Guard contingent mobilized to assist with wildfire suppression efforts.

(US Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

