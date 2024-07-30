Oregon Air National Guard members draw firefighting equipment at the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire Cache, July 31, 2024, in Salem, Ore. The guardsmen are preparing for deployment to assist with wildfire response efforts in Harney County. (US Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 08:57 Photo ID: 8565756 VIRIN: 240731-Z-ZJ128-1001 Resolution: 8011x4864 Size: 12.48 MB Location: SALEM, OREGON, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Service of Choice': Oregon Guard Steps Up for Wildfire Crisis [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.