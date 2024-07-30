Cindy Pacheco of the Oregon Department of Forestry Salem Coordination Center instructs Oregon Army National Guard members on emergency fire shelter deployment, Aug. 1, 2024, at the ODF Fire Cache in Salem, Ore. The guardsmen are preparing for deployment to a Harney County fire camp to assist with wildfire response efforts.

(US Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 Location: SALEM, OREGON, US 'Military Service of Choice': Oregon Guard Steps Up for Wildfire Crisis [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne