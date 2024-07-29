Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Kentucky Lock contractor celebrate safety milestone [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Kentucky Lock contractor celebrate safety milestone

    GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Commander Lt. Col. Robert Green (right) presents his commander’s coin to Kyle Smith, a carpenter foreman from Thalle Construction, for his commitment to safety practices at a ceremony at Kentucky Lock, in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, July 30, 2024. The ceremony celebrated reaching one million man-hours of work on the Kentucky Lock without a lost time incident. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis)

