Construction workers from Thalle Construction, line up for food during a ceremony at Kentucky Lock, in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, July 30, 2024. The ceremony celebrated reaching one million man-hours of work on the Kentucky Lock without a lost time incident. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis)
07.30.2024
07.31.2024
|8561282
|240730-A-US975-1174
|4836x3219
|2.89 MB
GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, US
|3
|0
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Kentucky Lock contractor celebrate safety milestone
Army Corps of Engineers