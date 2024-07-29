Construction workers from Thalle Construction, line up for food during a ceremony at Kentucky Lock, in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, July 30, 2024. The ceremony celebrated reaching one million man-hours of work on the Kentucky Lock without a lost time incident. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 13:30 Photo ID: 8561282 VIRIN: 240730-A-US975-1174 Resolution: 4836x3219 Size: 2.89 MB Location: GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Kentucky Lock contractor celebrate safety milestone [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.