    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Kentucky Lock contractor celebrate safety milestone [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Kentucky Lock contractor celebrate safety milestone

    GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Maj. Gen. Mark Quander, USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander, congratulates Thalle Construction workers on reaching one million man-hours without a loss time incident. Thalle construction has been working on the Kentucky Lock since 2022 and celebrated reaching the safety milestone with a ceremony on 30 July, 2024. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 13:30
    Location: GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, US
    Army Corps of Engineers

    Safety
    USACE
    Nashville District
    Kentucky Lock
    Thalle Construction
    MG Mark Quander

