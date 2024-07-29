U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Kentucky Lock contractor celebrate safety milestone

Maj. Gen. Mark Quander, USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander, congratulates Thalle Construction workers on reaching one million man-hours without a loss time incident. Thalle construction has been working on the Kentucky Lock since 2022 and celebrated reaching the safety milestone with a ceremony on 30 July, 2024. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis)

Date Taken: 07.30.2024
Location: GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, US